You can take part in 24-hour swim-a-THON to fight cancer

The Penn State Nittany Lion hangs out with Holly Maitland-McKenna during a previous swim-a-THON.

Holly Maitland-McKenna, a swim instructor at Penn State Harrisburg, is holding her fifth annual Swim for a Cure 24-hour swim-a-THON starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the PSH Aquatics Center.

And you are invited to take part, even for a short time.

Maitland-McKenna teaches adult and youth swimming lesson, water fitness, college-level swimming, lifeguard training and water safety. For four years, she has completed a 15-hour marathon swim from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., at the PSH Aquatics Center to raise funds for PSH THON benefiting The Penn State Dance Marathon.

This year, her fifth as an official third party fundraiser, will be 24 hours. She once before did a 24-hour swim to raise money for a different charity.

“I wanted to do something bigger and grander and hope to raise more money for our campus,” she said.

All the money she raises goes into Penn State Harrisburg benefitting THON. Each branch campus raises money for the event.

In previous years, her goal was 15 miles and $1,500 in the 15 hours. This year, it’s 24 miles and $2,400. Last year, she raised more than $1,600 and swam more than 16 miles.

“I’m not really fast for short distances, but I can swim long distances for a very long time,” she said.

She said training for the event involves some training for up to six hours, but she said she doesn’t really get tired. A bigger challenge is not getting too sleepy.

“Staying awake through the 24 hours is much harder than the physical aspects of swimming,” she said, adding that even though she will have on a neoprene suit, “when I get cold, I get tired.”

Members of the community can take part.

She said she would love to have members of the community take part to help fight childhood cancer.

The pool will be open for people to join Maitland-McKenna from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday Jan. 26, and then from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. She will be swimming alone from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., with lifeguards who are volunteering to watch.

While the event is a 24-hour swim, she said it’s also a social event. She said she tries to thank everyone who comes in and will eat food occasionally at the edge of the pool. She will take restroom breaks as well.

She said she has a cowbell on hand and when someone puts a donation in the box, they ring the bell.

While fundraising is the main focus, she said there is another goal.

“Our pool has a community membership. 50 to 60 mostly Middletown residents come and swim at our pool. I would like more people to come,” she said, adding that she’s been trying to spread the word.

To donate, go to http://tinyurl.com/h83wtyt. The event is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SwimforaCure/.

There is no guest fee the days of the swim. Sign in at either Capitol Union Building entrance. Parking on campus is $1. Pay at a kiosk and put the pass on your dashboard.