Get free tax preparation at Middletown library

Free tax preparation for low- to moderate-income people and families will be offered at Middletown Public Library every Monday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. starting Jan. 30.

The service will continue to be offered on Monday nights at the library until April 17. People will be assisted first-come first-served by volunteers certified by the Internal Revenue Service.

Free tax preparation is available to those with an annual yearly income of $54,000 or less.

To have your taxes prepared at the library, you need to bring the following:

• Valid photo identification (driver’s license, military ID, etc.) for taxpayer and spouse.

• Original Social Security card or individual Taxpayer Identification Number for you, your spouse, your children, and other dependents included in your tax return.

• Your current IP PIN number issued by the IRS (if you have one).

• Copies of all year-end tax forms you have received in the mail.

• If you received health care from the marketplace, bring your 1095-A.

You should also bring the following if it is available:

• Previous year’s federal and state tax returns.

• If you want to have your refund deposited directly into your checking or savings account, bring a blank check or other documentation from your bank/credit union showing your account number and the routing transit number.

• If you expect to claim a credit for child or dependent care, bring the child care provider's address and Employer Identification Number or their Social Security number.