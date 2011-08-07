The Ruth murders, 35 years later: Middletown case was the most memorable of Brandt’s police career

Published Date Written by Eric Wise

Middletown Acting Police Chief Don Foreman and Detective Richard Brandt were nearing the end of their work week Friday, June 11, 1982, when a postal carrier walked into the police department.

“I think I just found a dead person,” the carrier said, remembers Richard Brandt, recently retired after 28 years with Lower Swatara Township Police Department, where he landed after two stints in Middletown.

It was the most memorable case of Brandt’s career. Because Brandt was a Middletown native, he knew the location, the stone house beside Alfred’s Victorian restaurant, where Brandt had visited his family doctor on the first floor for the first decades of his life.

Brandt said he found a body on the bed in a second-floor apartment of the stone building at 28 N. Union St. and began his investigation. The person was clearly dead. Brandt said that he realized the body must have been there for some time because decomposition made it difficult to tell if it was a male or female at first. The insects and maggots on the corpse were so active that it made it appear the body was moving.

Dick Brandt, in sport coat, was a Middletown detective in 1982 when Robert Ruth, far left, was charged with murder.







Despite the odor in the apartments, employees of the businesses on the first floor had not noticed anything, according to a Press And Journal report days after the discovery.

Brandt dealt with the odor and began investigating, concentrating on the body.

“I was in there for 15 minutes, walking around and making notes, when I realized there was a second body on the floor.”

“It took us several days to identify them,” Brandt said, recalling that a tattoo helped identify one victim. They had discovered the bodies of Crystal Henderson Ruth and Randy Sinisi, both 24. Despite his earlier thoughts about leaving the office in midafternoon and beginning his weekend, Brandt ended up working until 11 p.m.

“When I got home, my wife asked me to strip down outside because of the odor,” he said. “I immediately got out of that clothing and got a shower.”

“I was still a young detective,” Brandt said of his investigation. “I learned a lot from that case.”

Brandt took a lead role in the investigation with help from Foreman, state troopers and the State Police crime lab. On July 28, Middletown police had arrested Robert Ruth on first-degree murder charges.

“He looked like somebody’s grandpa,” Brandt said. “He didn’t look like a killer.”

“We found out the girl was married to a man in his 60s. She had married a guy she met in a massage parlor,” Brandt said. It appears Crystal Ruth had thought Robert Ruth to be a wealthy man, and she counted on him to support her drug habits.

Initially, Sinisi had been introduced as a gay man, not her boyfriend, Brandt said. During the trial, Robert Ruth admitted taking the pair to buy drugs and waiting in the car, according to the Press And Journal archives.

Ultimately, it appears Robert Ruth had learned of the true nature of this relationship, and found out about this apartment they used on North Union Street.

“One of my witnesses was the guy who made a key at Reider’s Hardware to the apartment for Mr. Ruth,” Brandt said.

Ruth then provided money for the couple to score the drugs they craved, and entered the apartment hours later and killed them with a Smith & Wesson .38 Special, probably when they were passed out or sleeping, Brandt said.

“Ruth placed the gun against Crystal’s forehead and fired, killing her instantly,” Brandt said. “We assume the shot startled Randy awake and he instinctively started moving away from the gunfire. Ruth only had to move the gun a few inches and fired again, hitting Randy in the side of the head and killing him instantly also.”

Ruth withdrew $10,000 in cash on June 8, 1982, and left on a cross-country trek that took him to Florida, California and Davenport, Iowa, where he was apprehended in possession of Crystal’s purse and Sinisi’s pager, according to Press And Journal coverage of the time.

Ruth was convicted Dec. 9, 1982, of voluntary manslaughter in the killings with a sentence of 10 to 20 years. “For a man his age, that seemed like a life sentence,” Brandt said.

Online records of graves show a man named Robert J. Ruth, 1915-1999, is buried in Camp Hill.