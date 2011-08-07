Lower Swatara’s ex-Chief Brandt reflects on long career as a police officer

Published Date Written by Eric Wise

Setting out for a day of work in a police uniform was a bit different in 1978, the year Richard Brandt started on the force.

Back then, Brandt — who retired July 1 as chief of police in Lower Swatara Township — said officers carried little more than revolvers and batons.

“Our radio was our lifeline back in 1978,” he said.

Richard Brandt

Today, officers also rely on radios, cellphones and computers.

“Technology has had a tremendous effect on life in general, but also made for big changes in law enforcement,” Brandt said.

Mobile data terminals are in nearly all cars, so officers can quickly check the status of a vehicle they are following and the background of the driver.

But advances also apply to weapons, he said.

Brandt joined Lower Swatara’s police department in 1988, and rose through the ranks as a detective and sergeant. Over that time, he noted the switch from .357 revolvers to 10 mm semiautomatic handguns, as well as the change to the practice of keeping rifles and shotguns in each car for all shifts. Today’s officers also carry pepper spray and Taser stun guns.

The addition of Tasers provided a big benefit for police, Brandt said.

“The Taser allows subduing a person without injuring the person or the police officer,” he said.

Brandt said he plans to spend time working on projects improving his home in Royalton, what he said are the kinds of things he had not found time to do while he was working. He also started making travel plans with his wife, Amy, with his eyes set on Greece and Australia for two of his first destinations. As weather allows, Brandt said he plans to spend time kayaking, shooting, fishing, bicycling and riding his motorcycle.

A changing township

Brandt has seen the township grow in his 28 years on the force, with many businesses sprouting up along Fulling Mill Road and the construction of several neighborhoods, including Twelve Oaks and Old Reliance, Brandt said.

“When I started, the World War II generation lived in Shope’s Garden and other areas of the township, but that has changed,” Brandt said.

As the township grew, the police department grew with it, Brandt said. In 1988, Lower Swatara had a police chief and nine patrolmen, which grew to 13 by 1994 and stayed that way for 11 years. Former Chief Richard Wiley took over in 2005 and named three new sergeants, including Brandt, and he named Randy Richards as the first school resource officer. Wiley’s changes increased the department to 16 officers.

Brandt was named acting chief as Wiley accepted a job in West Melbourne, Florida, in August 2012, and the position became permanent a few months later.

Brandt retired after a tense period between the Lower Swatara board of commissioners, led by Tom Mehaffie, and the township’s police department.

“I could do two more years,” Brandt said. “If Mehaffie hadn’t been around, I would have stayed two more years.”

In his position as chief, I know he shouldered a lot more stress than he let on to the men,” said Randy Richards, a patrolman with Lower Swatara Police. “In typical Dick Brandt style, he kept his cool, shook his head and made the best of things. Although I wish him the best in his retirement, he is greatly missed in the department.”

Finding his calling

Brandt said it was not easy to find well-paid jobs that directly related to his bachelor’s degree in psychology, and he decided to apply for other jobs, including with local police departments.

“I thought it would be interesting to try it out,” he said. “I tried it and liked it.”

He landed in Middletown, where he had lived growing up. He then left police work in 1983 for a job at Three Mile Island. He spent about four years there, including two in security and two in a plant job.

“I got the police bug again,” Brandt remembers.

After returning to Middletown in a part-time role, full-time police work literally came calling. Brandt said both Derry Township and Lower Swatara Township offered him a job on the same day, and he accepted the first, the Lower Swatara position, immediately. He hit the beat as a patrolman, before serving as a detective, sergeant and chief for the township’s force.

“Chief Brandt was one of the most intelligent, methodical and well-rounded police officers I ever had the pleasure of working for and with,” said Robert Appleby, a detective with Lower Swatara Police. “He effortlessly mastered every role a police officer can have.”

Richard Brandt works at his desk in this photo from his career on the Lower Swatara police force.

Richards said he started with the township, learning from a crew of seasoned officers including Brandt, who had joined Lower Swatara from Middletown.

“I was fortunate enough to work side-by-side with then Patrolman Brandt, who taught best not by word, but by example,” Richards said. “He was one that always conducted himself in a professional manner with the public, never letting his emotions dictate the proper course of action. As a cop, he had a good sense of humor and found the lighter side of life in almost all situations, helping those that served with him put things into proper context.”

“I learned a great deal from him over the years — too much to list!” Appleby said. “Everything I learned from him is part of who I am today as a detective. The support and trust he gave me over the years as an investigator helped me to learn the ropes and become better at what I do.”

Police Sgt. Scott Young also recalls training under Brandt, and then he and Brandt were named sergeant at the same time under Wiley.

“He has been a great friend and one of the best chiefs I have ever worked for,” Young said. “He certainly is a big part of how I do police work. My prayer for him is that he enjoys retirement, and God continues to bless him and his family.”

‘Excellent’ profession

Despite some mistrust that has developed among a segment of the public and law enforcement in the past few years, Brandt said he still recommends it as a career choice.

“It’s always going to be a dangerous choice for a profession, but it’s an excellent one,” he said. “It has relatively good pay, benefits and a pension that private industry doesn’t have.”

Police still receive enough quality candidates for their openings in this area, even as the total number of candidates has fallen. Today, nearly all municipal police hiring is handled through a countywide consortium. The consortium’s list of candidates regularly contained about 300 to 400 candidates who had made it through the process, but now it’s just 200, Brandt said.

Within the pool of candidates for police officers, the representation of African-Americans, women and other ethnicities remains low, despite some targeted recruitment efforts, Brandt said.

Riot provided tense nights

The most terrifying experience in his career in law enforcement came 27 years ago this month, when he was sent to help at the Camp Hill prison riot, which began when some inmates overpowered and took guards hostage. By the time the riot was over, about 130 prison employees and 70 inmates would be injured, and the riot caused about $17 million in damages, much of which was due to the fires set by inmates.

“Back when Camp Hill happened, I was there both nights,” Brandt said.

He was inside the prison the first night and assigned a perimeter detail the second.

“Most incidents (in police work) happen quickly, and you don’t have time to be afraid,” Brandt said. The prison riot was different, because it was an ongoing situation filled with tension, strain and uncertainty. “We knew we were going into a bad situation,” Brandt said.

Ultimately, local police officers like Brandt supported the State Police and correctional officers who were in command of the scene, reporting to Maj. Jim Hazen of the State Police. Assault teams of more than 100 total state troopers and corrections officers wrestled control back from the inmates without any deaths.

Aside from the experience with the prison riot, Brandt said the scariest situation in Lower Swatara Township came when he was in a police car, blocking a lane of Route 283. “Cars are coming at you at 60 or 70 mph,” he said. “If they hit you, you are going to die.”

Bar fights once regular

During his early days as an officer in Middletown, Brandt said the bars in town — more than the borough currently has — provided regular calls for bar fights.

“It was a constant in Middletown,” he said, especially in the years when a lot of construction workers and others from out-of-town were here to work on Three Mile Island. “We would circle the bars and wait for trouble.”

“It never bothered me, actually it was sort of amusing,” Brandt said. “When people are drunk and try and fight, they are not good fighters.”

Bar fights proved less of a problem in Lower Swatara, Brandt said. For a few years of its heyday, “Shane’s was our problem child,” Brandt said. The former Shane’s Flight Deck, across Route 230 from McDonald’s, got progressively worse over time, leading up to a drug-related shooting. Brandt said no one was killed, but they did make an arrest in the shooting. Shane’s has now been closed for more than 10 years.

Lower Swatara crime

Brandt said that as he retired, crime in the township was not terrible.

“We don’t have the crime patterns of the past,” he said. The biggest crime problems that continue to be a problem are thefts and fraud, neither of which are anything new, although fraud is almost all electronic, he said.

He remembers one tough case in which he was able to arrest a con man, Troy Lojak. A woman had reported Lojak scammed her for a few thousand dollars to buy a used mobile home.

“I found he had done it to multiple people,” Brandt said. “It took me almost a year to put the case together.” In court, prosecutors showed Brandt’s evidence of how Lojak ripped off 12 people for more than $100,000 total. The Lojak case was maddening in its scope because Brandt had to chase down information for so many different scams involving Lojak.

“At one time, most burglary cases were drug addicts,” Brandt said. Heroin has gone through cycles of being a major problem, like it is now, the difference is that currently, sustaining a heroin addiction today costs a fraction of what it cost an addict in the 1980s.

“We have also seen more child sex cases,” he said, adding that today these crimes are simply more likely to be reported than ever before.

A book of police experiences

Not every police call is an emergency, and a few turn out a bit bizarre.

“We always joke at the station we should write them down,” Brandt said. “People wouldn’t believe it.”

“One lady we used to get calls from all the time, well, she thought the State Police helicopter was spying on her,” he said. Another man wrote letters telling Brandt “the FBI is trying to poison him.”

“That’s what keeps the job interesting; you never know what you might get,” he said.

On the increase in the past 10 to 20 years are calls from residents because children are not behaving. It may be siblings fighting, or kids fighting with parents, he said.

“We can’t solve the problem for them,” Brandt said.

Brandt said another common call that may fall into a repeated pattern doesn’t lead to easy solutions.

“We can’t do much for neighbor disputes,” he said. “It can be frustrating.”

But that’s simply part of what he signed up for in law enforcement.

“It’s all just part of the job,” Brandt said.