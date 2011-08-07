A TRIP OF A LIFETIME — AGAIN: Lower Swatara man goes to Tibet, Mount Everest for latest adventure

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Lots of us dream of going to exotic places someday, but we don’t let ourselves go.

We come up with all kinds of reasons and excuses for why we can’t do something, or go somewhere, so we don’t do it. And that’s that. You go to your grave wondering what might have been.

But if you are reading this, it’s obviously not too late to change that. And the place to start might be to spend some time with John Kerecz of Lower Swatara Township — after which you might find yourself thinking, if this guy can do it, why can’t I?

John Kerecz of Lower Swatara Township stands near the base camp of Mount Everest on his recent trip.

Yeah right, you’re thinking, maybe if I was rich. But Kerecz says he’s never won the lottery and that he isn’t independently wealthy. He works for the state.

Yet within just the past two years he’s flown to outer space in a Russian MiG-29 Fulcrum fighter jet, and more recently hiked to the base camp of the tallest mountain on the planet.

Maybe it’s because when Kerecz puts his mind to something, he just does it. Some people read books about self-help and stress relief; Kerecz writes them. For more on that, go to Amazon.com and search for John Kerecz.

And at the end of the day, Kerecz will tell you two things: taking the trip of your dreams — and doing it more than once in your life — doesn’t have to be that hard. And you will probably find that the most satisfying part of any voyage lies in the journey getting there.

It is true that these big adventures often follow something traumatic that has happened in Kerecz’s life. After his father died in 2014, Kerecz decided he would realize his boyhood dream of going to outer space by going to Russia and hitching that ride on the MiG-29.

His father’s death had made Kerecz, then 52, start thinking of his own mortality.

Two years later, he found himself in a similar situation. His mother had just died, and on top of that Kerecz had to have his own hip replaced. Again faced with thoughts of his own mortality, he decided it was time to realize another dream — this one an adventure to the Far East that would combine training at the Shaolin Temple in China with visits to the temples of Tibet.

And if you are going to be in the neighborhood anyway, might as well stop by Mount Everest.

Citing what may be the first of Kerecz’s many rules of world traveling, he advised, “I’m real big that if you are going on a trip, go to other places while you are there, because you never know when you will get back.”

John Kerecz of Lower Swatara Township prepares for his hike at the Mount Everest base camp.

He went to China first, then to Tibet. The first sign that you have arrived in a place that is really different is when you get off the plane in Lhasa, the capital city, and feel the impact of the altitude change of being over 3,600 meters above sea level.

He visited temples and palaces on the Tibetan side, including the palace that the dalai lama lived in before he was exiled to India.

The buses filled with tourists are a big source of income for the region. Outsiders come hoping to be inspired by holy men who have forsaken anything having to do with the civilized world.

Well, almost anything.

“You’d be in places where they had no plumbing and they were living in tents but they would have cellphones and wifi,” Kerecz said. “The monks are on their cellphones and their wifi and their iPads. There is a monastery near the base camp on the Tibetan where (a monk) only had a flip phone. Our tour guide said the monks who get paid more have better technology. That was kind of disappointing to me.”

It reminded Kerecz of a scene he saw in the new “Doctor Strange” movie not long after returning home from his exotic journey. A man is given a word that he thinks is his mantra that he is to meditate on to attain enlightenment.

“They said ‘No, it’s your wifi password. We’re not savages,’” he said.

The night before hiking to the base camp of Mount Everest was spent in a tent with a bunch of other people.

“They are burning yak dung to keep warm,” Kerecz said. “They use yaks for everything — they eat them, make clothes out of them, burn their dung for heat, insulate their homes.”

Outside, diesel-burning vehicles add to the pungent odor and make breathing even harder in the oxygen-deprived thin air.

Among a traveling party of 20 people, only Kerecz — the 55-year-old with a hip replacement — and a 125-pound Bulgarian guy who couldn’t walk right because of a birth defect get up in the morning to hike to the base camp.

Some of the others in the group were taking shots of oxygen to cope with the thin air, others were taking medication. Kerecz and the other guy bought some of the medication in Lhasa but they never used it.

Starting out they were already at about 4,800 meters above sea level. It would take them about an hour and 45 minutes to hike another 400 meters — about 1,300 feet — to get to the base camp.

“We didn’t always feel the best” during the climb, Kerecz said. “You are breathing really deep and you are really expanding. It reminded me of when you are in grade school and they make you do sports you haven’t done before, and you are like dying.”

Once they had the base camp in sight adrenalin kicked in and they picked up speed. The reward is the view of the peak of Mount Everest, and the “sense of accomplishment” one gets from being that close to the tallest mountain in the world.

But as with a lot of things, standing there seemed “anti-climactic,” Kerecz said. “You know what they say, it’s the journey not the destination.”

Perhaps it was more satisfying just to know that he could do it.

“You feel as you are getting older and things start getting replaced that you are losing part of yourself, and you worry about what you can do anymore — what might be next? What if something happens and I am stuck in a wheelchair for the rest of my life or paralyzed?”

As for the more practical stuff, the most expensive part of the trip was the airfare. Otherwise, eight whole days of lodging and food in Tibet came to no more than about $1,000.

The U.S. dollar is high right now relative to other currencies in the world, which helps. Traveling alone, Kerecz also cut his costs when stopping off at cities like Cairo, Athens, Istanbul and Rome by basically living off of the airport.

“When I went to the different countries I just got on and off the airplane and slept in the airports,” which worked pretty well up to a point. “We got chased by some police in China, I forget what city it was. There was a bunch of us sleeping in the airport. They told us to go down a couple levels. They were military guys with rifles.”

One of Kerecz’s favorite photos from his recent travels is one that shows him walking around Seoul, South Korea, with his shoes untied.

“I stopped tying them because I kept taking them on and off in the airport. I said, ‘Screw it, I’m tired of it.’”

It wasn’t the money but his physical discomfort that would probably dissuade Kerecz from ever going back to Tibet again. After returning he found out that he had sprained his abdominal wall sometime during the hike, which led to “a touch of pneumonia” that was a memory he’d just as soon forget.

Besides going to outer space and China and Tibet, Kerecz over the years has scratched several other trips off his bucket list — including the Grand Canyon, going cross-country on his motorcycle, and hanging out underwater with sharks. He’s never gone over Niagara Falls in a barrel, and doesn’t sound like he plans to.

But there’s more on the list to get to. Next up could be a trip to the ancient ruins in Peru at Machu Picchu. South America is one part of the planet he has not explored.

Machu Picchu should be “a little mild” compared to some of the places he’s been to. The trip will probably also be more expensive, as he’s planning to take someone else along.

But it’s a pretty safe bet that Kerecz won’t let money — or anything else for that matter — stop him from realizing yet another dream trip of a lifetime.