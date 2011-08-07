Highspire Mayor Hoerner dies at age 62

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

It was an unusually hot day in May 2015. The late afternoon sun was blinding, and the sweat was pouring down Mayor John Hoerner’s face as he pushed a broom to sweep the stones and debris off the sidewalks of downtown Highspire, alongside a group of young people from the Harrisburg Rugby Club.

Hoerner had made this happen, like he made so many other things happen in Highspire.

Rebecca Huff, left and Sierra Castaneira, right pose with Highspire mayor John Hoerner, center after the Highspire Bicentennial Queen celebration on Saturday, March 29, 2014.

The club wanted to do something to repay the town for allowing the club to play in Memorial Park. Hoerner came up with the idea of having the club come out to help beautify the sidewalks and streets of the town he loved.

But he didn’t just set it up. He was there, sweating and working as hard as everybody else.

Hoerner was the type of small-town mayor who seemed to be everywhere, all the time.

In fact, the borough itself doesn’t know all the things that Hoerner was doing on a routine basis.

“There is a lot of stuff he did that I think we don’t know about,” said John McHale, the Highspire Borough Manager who is also the town police chief.

Now, the town’s going to find out the hard way. Hoerner died unexpectedly at age 62 overnight Dec. 23 into Christmas Eve.

A lifelong Highspire resident, Hoerner was first elected mayor in 2005 after serving on borough council for six years. He was re-elected in 2009 and in 2013, and would have come up for re-election again in 2017.

Highspire Borough Manager/Police Chief John McHale displays a wood carving with the words “Born To Ride” that was made for Mayor John Hoerner by a borough resident. McHale is seated in the room in borough hall that was set aside for the mayor.

Hoerner took care of the big things that Highspire mayors before him had always done, such as putting together the annual veterans observances at Memorial Park.

Mayors under the borough code are responsible for the police department.

“He wanted to know what was happening, and if there were any major (police) events he asked to be called” to them, McHale said.

Hoerner would show up, not in the sense of trying to take over, but just trying to make sure that the chief and the police had what they needed to do their job.

Once during a major flooding event, Hoerner directed traffic for 24 hours straight at the corner of 2nd and Broad streets, McHale said.

He knew that all of the town’s regular fire police would be busy with flood-related emergencies all over Highspire, so he took it upon himself to get trained in directing traffic, McHale said.

That was one example of Hoerner seeing something that needed done, and doing it.

Another time, a resident came to a borough council meeting asking if something could be done to help some elderly folks who could no longer shovel the sidewalk by themselves.

“His (Hoerner’s) answer was ‘I will have the men’s organization from the church next door take care of the snow,’” McHale said. “We all kind of knew that meant that he was going to take care of the snow.”

Hoerner loved to recognize people and businesses who had done good things for the town. The town has two awards that are presented annually; one the Citizen of the Year and the other the Business of the Year.

In this archived screen shot from a May 2015 video, Hoerner talks about working with members of the Harrisburg Rugby Club (pictured to the rear) to help clean up the sidewalks and streets in downtown Highspire.

The awards were started before Hoerner became mayor, but Hoerner did much to continue the tradition.

In 2008 it was the Champions Sports Bar’s turn to be recognized as Business of the Year. Champions supported Hoerner on projects and concerns that were near and dear to him, such as the condition of Memorial Park located next to Champions along Route 230.

In 2008 Champions donated $6,500 toward helping maintain the park, followed by another donation of $6,000 in 2009. All the money was raised through a golf tournament that Champions held for the town each year. Hoerner never missed an opportunity to promote the event, said Tyler Schmidt, the owner of Champions.

“He would stand up on Hole 10 at Sunset Golf Course and greet every golfer before they hit their ball,” Schmidt said.

Hoerner lived near Champions. He and his wife Brenda often ate dinner at the sports bar, Schmidt said.

“He was a great guy, a fantastic guy,” Schmidt said of Hoerner. “He was a big part of the borough — like the backbone of the borough. He will be greatly missed.”

Hoerner made it a practice to attend meetings of other nearby municipalities, such as Steelton Borough Council.

He also regularly attended Steelton-Highspire School Board meetings. Hoerner was a Steel-High grad, as were his children.

But in early 2014, when a group of Highspire residents started a petition seeking to withdraw from the Steelton-Highspire district to send their children to Middletown Area School District schools, Hoerner was willing to sign on to represent the group as spokesman.

“I’m worried about Highspire and our children. If we can do something, we need to,” Hoerner said at the time. “We’ll always be Rollers, but there are times that you have to look at what’s best for our children in Highspire, for a better education.”