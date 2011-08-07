Exelon, employees at TMI donate $425,000 to area organizations, including Royalton center

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Press And Journal photo by Jason Maddux -- Three Mile Island communications manager Ralph DeSantis, left, and Vice President Three Mile Island-Exelon Ed Callan, second from right, present a $5,000 donation to the Royalton Senior Center on Dec. 14. Royalton Mayor Judy Oxenford, right, accepted the donation at the annual holiday luncheon, along with Santa Claus.

Exelon Generation and the employees of Three Mile Island Generating Station contributed more than $425,000 to dozens of nonprofit organizations in central Pennsylvania.



The contributions came from employee giving and from Exelon Generation through its charitable giving program. The largest part of the total contribution was from Three Mile Island employees who donated $235,000 to area United Way agencies and direct donations to nonprofit organizations. As part of the program, Exelon matches contributions by 50 percent and donates those funds to the local United Way.



“Exelon and the people at Three Mile Island continue to up their game when it comes to helping people in our region,” Judy Oxenford, mayor of Royalton and director of the Royalton/Middletown Senior Center, said in a TMI press release. “They have been a valued resource in helping non-profits serve the needs of thousands of our neighbors.”



Royalton Senior Center received $5,000 on Dec. 14.



Other 2016 donations include $3,500 to the Middletown Public Library, $500 to Middletown Care-A-Van, $10,000 to the Lower Dauphin Communities That Care, $1,000 to God’s Kitchen, $1,000 to Middletown Volunteer Fire Company, and $40,000 to the Londonderry Volunteer Fire Company



Not only did TMI employees donate money to charities, but they donated their time by being involved in such efforts as scouting, coaching, judging science fairs and building homes through Habitat for Humanity.



“Our mission at Three Mile Island is to safely produce zero-emissions electricity, while at the same time work to make our communities a better place to live,” said Ed Callan, TMI site vice president. “We take great pride in giving back to our communities.”



Other organizations that benefitted include the Salvation Army and the Central Pa. Food Bank.