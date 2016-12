Published Date

Photo by Gabe Mink -- Dr. Ed Beck explains the tree of life on the wall of the B’nai Jacob Synagogue on North Wood Street. Each leaf represents a special event in the synagogue’s history.

This year’s Middletown Holiday Home Tour, held Saturday, Dec. 10, had the biggest turnout in home tour history, according to organizers. Presented by and benefitting the Middletown Area Historical Society, it showcased a number of borough architectural treasures.

Photo by Gabe Mink -- Matching Victorian era fireplaces for the men’s and women’s sitting rooms are part of 535 Spring St., the home of Ellen Willenbecher and Dave Brown.

