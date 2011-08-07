Christmas tree lighting is Dec. 10, and you can buy an ornament for it

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Press And Journal photo by Dan Miller -- Jeff Rehrer, owner of Middletown Sheet Metal and Fabrication Inc, displays two of the icicle ornaments in front of his business on North Pine Street. For a $10 donation, residents can purchase an ornament, have it personalized by signing it, and have it hung on the Middletown Christmas tree by borough employees.

Saturday, Dec. 10, is shaping up to be a day full of community events, including the lighting of the Middletown Christmas tree.





The tree is from the town and has been donated by a borough resident, Jim Weirich.





Another borough resident — Ed Shull — who owns a tree-cutting business, cut down the tree for free from Weirich’s yard so borough employees could put it back up in front of the McNair House property at North Union and East Emaus streets, across from the Brownstone, where it will stay through the holiday season.





The tree will be replaced by a pine tree seedling that is being donated by Mayor James H. Curry III. The seedling will be planted somewhere in the borough to make up for the 45-foot-tall tree donated by Weirich.





There’s more. Another borough business owner, Jeff Rehrer, who owns Middletown Sheet Metal and Fabrication Inc. on North Pine Street, is donating his time and supplies to make special ornaments for the tree that are made out of scrap sheet metal.





For a $10 donation, residents can purchase an ornament, have it personalized by signing it, and have it hung on the Middletown Christmas tree by borough employees.





All proceeds from sales of the ornaments will go toward buying new Christmas decorations for the town for Hoffer Park.





At Curry’s urging, borough council re cently added $10,000 to the borough’s 2017 budget toward the Christmas decorations.





However, the $10,000 isn’t enough for what the mayor has in mind for Hoffer Park — “something akin to Hershey Sweet Lights but on a smaller scale for our town,” as Curry said in a video the mayor posted on Facebook.





Rehrer’s business specializes in making duct work for heating and air-conditioning systems.





But on the side he likes to shape other things out of scrap metal, like Tin Man figurines.





The mayor called asking “if I wanted to get involved in decorating the town tree,” Rehrer said. Rehrer made a “prototype” of an ornament made out of stainless steel that looks like an icicle.





The ornaments can be made out of stainless steel or copper, in which case the donation sought might be a little more than $10.





Residents interested in getting an icicle to hang on the town Christmas tree can order one by contacting Curry, either through Facebook or by calling the mayor at 610-533-4751 or by sending him an email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .





Residents also can order an ornament by stopping in the Municipal Building during normal business hours.





Rehrer has also made a large three-dimensional stainless steel star that will be filled with lights and placed atop the town Christmas tree.





The tree-lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10, will follow the holiday home tour that will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. that same day by the Middletown Area Historical Society.





Refreshments for the public will be provided by Brownstone Cafe, Kuppy’s Diner and the Tattered Flag Still Works, the mayor said. Plans are also being developed for providing music during the event.





Curry is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to arrange for the intersection of Emaus and Union streets to be closed for the tree-lighting ceremony.





“We are going to make a night of it,” the mayor promises of the tree-lighting ceremony. “We are going to play music, we are going to have these things going on to light the tree. It’s going to be a big happy family.”