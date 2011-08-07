Oct. 22 yard, bake sale to benefit life-saving surgery

Published Date

Swatara Hill Church of the Brethren Youth Group will hold its yard and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

The church is located between Elizabethtown and Middletown, along Route 230, at 2943 East Harrisburg Pike.

All proceeds from the sale will go toward defraying the expenses incurred while Jeremiah Adams has his life saving surgery. The 31-year-old has a wife and three young daughters. He has a rare medical condition known as chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, which can lead to heart failure.

If left untreated, this disease will give Adams only one to three years to live. His critical care physician has decided that his situation is severe enough that they have scheduled his surgery for the end of November. To read more about this story or to help support this family, www.gofundme.com and search under Jeremiah Adams.

According to his gofundme page, he has raised about $7,700 of his $10,000 goal.