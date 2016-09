Published Date

Contributed photo -- Congressman Charlie Dent; Mayor Judy Oxenford; Jeffrey L. Heishman deputy executive director of the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs; and Jody Flynn, council vice president, enjoyed the festivities. Dent and Heishman made presentations to the borough recognizing its 125th anniversary.

Royalton celebrated its 125th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 25, with an ice cream social, car and motorcycle show and a few other events, including scarecrow making and face painting. Events were held at Kiwanis Park, Route 441. The borough of Royalton was incorporated on Sept. 18, 1891.

To see more photos of Royalton's 125th anniversary celebration, check out our print edition or click here for our E-edition.