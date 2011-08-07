PSU soccer teams lend a hand by helping mom move

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Press And Journal Staff Photo by Dan Miller -- The Penn State Harrisburg women's soccer team loads Dixie Hoover's things in the moving truck on Sept. 16.

HIGHSPIRE — A bunch of Penn State Harrisburg students were caught in the act of doing good on Friday, Sept. 16.

Members of both the men’s and women’s soccer teams descended upon the house of Jennifer Miller in the 400 block of Eshelman Street in Highspire, to help Jennifer’s mother Dixie Hoover move into an apartment at the Village of Pineford in Middletown.

Hoover is disabled, and no one from her family was available to help her and her sister, Linda Walker, who is also disabled, move into their apartment in Hemlock Hall.

Jennifer contacted a number of sports teams from Middletown Area School District and Penn State Harrisburg. The first response she got was from Adam Clay, head coach of the women’s soccer team at Penn State Harrisburg. Clay is also the sports information director of Penn State Harrisburg.

Clay got the men’s soccer team on board. Jennifer handed things off to her mom, and Dixie made the arrangements with Clay.

Dixie said she had no previous connection with the women or men’s soccer teams. The students were a huge help, she said.

“It’s just not easy for us to do a lot,” Dixie said. “We’re very thankful. If they didn’t help us we’d have to hire professionals and you know how much that would have been.”

The women’s soccer players had been looking for opportunities like this to do community service as a team, but no one had reached out to them until now, said Alyssa Crowley, a senior and one of three co-captains on the team this year. She is from Sunbury and majoring in elementary education.

The team is available to give a helping hand to other folks in need.

“Any opportunity we can get to get out and do some good is a great opportunity that we would like to take advantage of,” Crowley said.

To learn more, contact Adam Clay at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .