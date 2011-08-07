Sharon Hoover shows one person can make a difference

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Press And Journal Staff Photo by Dan Miller -- Sharon Hoover engages in her daily ritual caring for the flower beds at the Middletown Police Station at Race and East Emaus streets.

Making a whole town look better can start with just one person. Someone like Sharon Hoover.

Every morning Sharon loads up her wheelbarrow and walks down Race Street to the Middletown Police Station.

She arrives between 9 and 10 a.m., sometimes earlier if the weatherman is calling for a scorcher.

She spends 20 minutes to half an hour watering and looking after the flower beds in front of the station.

It’s improper to ask women of a certain age how old they are. But Sharon met her future husband Ron Hoover in 1959 when both of them were in the seventh grade. You can do the math.

The garden hose at the police station doesn’t work as it should, so Sharon brings her own water. Besides a shovel and some small garden tools, the wheelbarrow is loaded down with a half dozen or so plastic gallon jugs filled to the brim with water.

Sharon has been doing this seven days a week since May, throughout one of the hottest summers in memory. The weather doesn’t take a day off, so neither does Sharon.

“The plants still need water, whether it is Saturday or Sunday,” she said.

Heeding the call

Sharon adopted the police station in May, after reading in the Press And Journal about borough Councilor Diana McGlone looking for volunteers to clean up and maintain certain public areas throughout Middletown.

For Sharon the police station instantly came to mind — a place she had had her eyes on for awhile.

“I walk a lot and I pass that spot,” she said. “For about two years there’s been cigarettes and garbage and weeds, and I kept thinking, ‘Somebody ought to do something with this. It looks terrible for our police station to have that kind of entrance.’”

“And then when this came I up in the paper and my husband saw that they were looking for volunteers, I called and said, ‘Can I have that little spot out front there?’ Even if I just pull the weeds it would make it better, clean the trash. But in my mind I kept thinking for two years, I could do this and this and this … .”

How has it worked out? Let’s just say Sharon has brought her A game. If you didn’t know better, you’d think the borough had hired a professional landscaping company.

She put a new face on the shrubbery and flowers closest to the street. But Sharon didn’t stop there. The entrance to the station welcomes visitors with a seasonal display that includes a small bale of hay and a pumpkin.

Other help

Sharon has had some help with all this. The borough provided some much, and Sharon has a willing accomplice in Pearl Sweger, who works for the borough as the part-time secretary at the police station.

Sharon has inspired Sweger. Now the two of them are in this together, plotting and hatching schemes for how to make the station look even nicer.

Sharon is pondering putting up a little fence in front of the flower bed closest to the street. She’s adding decorations, and already thinking of what to do for the fast-approaching holiday season.

She was only supposed to do this through September, but Sharon isn’t quitting anytime soon. She’s just getting started.

“As long as God gives me the strength I guess,” Sharon said. “I’m thinking already for the fall we can take out the annual and put in some real pretty tulip bulbs.”

Taking notice

Officers at the department have recognized her efforts, including Chief John Bey.

“All summer long she has toiled in the hot 90-plus degree heat and spent her own money to plant and maintain the beautiful landscaped flower bed in front of the police department,” Bey said.

Others are noticing too. People give Sharon a thumbs up as they drive pass, or they stop by and tell her how nice the station looks.

What she is doing seems to be contagious, spreading like a positive virus. One of the neighbors seems to be taking better care of his property, Sharon said. She notices him mowing when she is out tending to the flowers at the station.

McGlone calls Hoover “a guiding light for volunteerism” in the borough.

“She has gone above and beyond what I even envisioned,” McGlone said. “I have received nothing but compliments about how lovely the police station looks and how dedicated she is in maintaining that property.”

“Look what one person can do,” McGlone added of Hoover. “It only takes one person to light the spark, and she is it.”

McGlone and the rest of council was to recognize Hoover and other borough residents who have signed up as volunteers for the Make Middletown Beautiful campaign during council’s Sept. 20 meeting.

In addition to Hoover, McGlone noted the efforts of Doug and Nancy Beard, who live at the square and have been taking care of the flower beds there. The Hetrick Center planted the flowers on the square, McGlone added.