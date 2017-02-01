Mother, uncle head to trial in drowning death of 3-year-old

The mother of a girl charged in the drowning death of her 3-year-old daughter in Lower Swatara Township in July will head to trial in Dauphin County Court after District Judge Michael J. Smith advanced the charges during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Tiffany Graham, 23, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children.

Her brother, Austin C. Biller, 18, of Lower Swatara Township, faces the same charges.

Graham’s father, Craig Biller, 53, is charged with hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence.

All three will have formal arraignment in Dauphin County Court at 9:30 a.m. April 7 before Judge Scott A. Evans.

They are out on bail, according to court documents.

Lower Swatara Police Detective Robert Appleby said he testified for about two hours at the preliminary hearing. He was the only person who testified.

“As far as the questioning, it was pretty standard stuff. You get an idea as to why defense attorneys ask questions and their intent down the road. But it was really basic questions,” he said.

Appleby said he was pleased they will head for trial.

“Everything we did was for the little girl. That was our main goal, to get justice for the little girl,” he told the Press And Journal.

The girl, Lelianna Danowski, drowned in a pool at a Lower Swatara Township residence. She had a tendency to wander away from home — including just three days before her death, when she was found alone eating dirt at the playground at Catherine and Emaus streets in Middletown not far from where her mother was living at the time, according to authorities.

Family members called the girl “Little Miss Houdini,” according to Appleby.

On July 31, Graham had returned from work early in the morning and asked Biller to baby-sit. Biller told investigators he fell asleep and when he woke up, the girl was gone from her high chair. He said he searched the neighborhood but didn’t call 911 until later in the day — more than an hour after he first noticed she was missing, authorities said.

Biller lived in the 2000 block of West Harrisburg Pike. The girl was found nearby in a pool at a residence in the 100 block of Wayne Avenue.

Appleby previously told the Press And Journal that Austin Biller’s residence was equipped with a double-key deadbolt at the time the girl got away July 31. That means the door could have been locked from the inside, making it almost impossible for a 3-year-old to get out. But, according to Appleby, the door was not locked because Craig Biller, the father of Graham and Biller, was returning home and did not have a key to get in.

There were about six incidents since 2014 of the girl wandering off, Appleby said — although those are just the ones that were reported. The girl was found wandering in the cold several times during that time frame.

Craig Biller is charged with hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence because police said he took the clothing of the 3-year-old girl from the scene of the drowning.