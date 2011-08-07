North Philadelphia woman charged with lottery threats because she wasn't winning

Published Date Written by Jason Maddux

The Lower Swatara Township Police Department recently charged Towanda A. Shields, 47, of the 1800 block of North 25th Street in Philadelphia after an investigation found that she repeatedly made death threats and harassed employees at the Pennsylvania Lottery Headquarters, authorities say.

The harassment and threats took place from April 2016 through December 2016 and were made through phone calls and voicemails. She is charged with three counts of terroristic threats, 25 counts of harassment and 25 counts of stalking. There is an active arrest warrant for Shields, and Lower Swatara police are working with Philadelphia police to get her into custody to answer to the charges.

Towanda A. Shields

Detective Robert Appleby of the Lower Swatara Police Department told the Press And Journal that the calls resulted in profanity-laced messages that threatened employees because she was not winning its games.

The caller, now identified as Shields, complained that she was playing “hard” but failing to win. The caller said she was extremely mad her numbers hit on the days she didn’t play them, and that the lottery is doing it on purpose, Appleby told the Press And Journal in the fall. The caller wants their money back or some scratch-off tickets, he said.

Lottery officials notified police on Oct. 21. Lottery officials became concerned when the caller ramped up the calls and threatened the lives of employees, police said.

There were 21 voicemails.

“She would say things in her messages that gave us clues about her possible location, specifically in Philadelphia,” he said.

Threats became specific in October.

“She said on Halloween, people were going to die at lottery retailers in Philly,” Appleby said, even going as far as saying that she paid guys $500 each to hurt people because they are broke and don’t care and will do anything for money.

“The specificity of her threats became more and more concerning,” he said, including telling one employee that she was looking at his Facebook page.

Appleby said he did not want to reveal specifically how she was identified, but once police tracked down a name of a suspect, it was linked to a lottery VIP account that Shields created in 2015. A phone number she used on the account was the same one used to make some of the threatening calls.

“It’s circumstantial but it’s pretty potent,” he said.