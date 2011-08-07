Water, sewer bills were set to rise, but borough wants it blocked

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

In this Press And Journal file photo from February 2016, Suez Middletown Project Manager Daniel Standish briefs borough officials during an event held to mark the first anniversary of Suez operating the borough's water and sewer systems. Seated at left front is Suez North Division Vice President Kevin Chandler.

The water and sewer bill for Middletown residents and businesses was supposed to go up by 2.1 percent in January, but borough council has acted to block the increase.



Council at the end of its Dec. 20 meeting voted unanimously to reject a 2.1 percent surcharge that Suez was to add to each water and sewer bill in January.



Council also unanimously rejected a report that Suez had submitted seeking to justify the 2.1 percent surcharge as the company’s means of getting repayment for capital improvement projects completed by Suez in 2016.



Instead, council passed a companion resolution authorizing Council President Ben Kapenstein to negotiate “a financial settlement that would keep the rate increase off the backs of the taxpayers,” Borough Manager Ken Klinepeter said after the meeting.



What that means is that the borough and Suez would determine the amount of money that is owed Suez for the capital improvement projects Suez completed in 2016, and that the borough would pay this money to Suez instead of the surcharge being added to the bills of water and sewer customers in 2017.



Council took the actions following a lengthy closed-door executive session. No action related to Suez had been listed on the agenda for the meeting that was given to the public.



Klinepeter declined to go into further detail, citing the possibility that council’s action rejecting the surcharge could lead to “litigation” between the borough and Suez.



Reaction from Suez was not immediately available. Suez Middletown Project Manager Daniel Standish was in the audience during the meeting, but was not part of the executive session.



Suez also did not immediately respond to a request for comment that was made by the Press And Journal through Standish.



The bottom line for residents and business is that there would be no additional charge added to their water and sewer bill for 2017, if council’s action holds up.



Suez, a private company formerly known as United Water, took over the running of the borough’s water and sewer systems in January 2015, following a September 2014 decision by council and the former water and sewer authority to lease the borough’s water and sewer systems to Suez for 50 years. The borough continues to own the systems.



Water and sewer rates cannot go up before 2019, under terms of the lease — formally known as a “concession.”



However, the lease allows Suez starting in January 2017 to impose a “capital cost recovery charge” every year in order for Suez to recoup the cost of capital improvements that are done to the water and sewer systems.



The lease actually requires Suez make capital improvements to the system each year, such as replacing a certain amount of water and/or sewer lines throughout the borough.



In a February interview with the Press And Journal, Kevin Chandler, vice president of Suez’s North Division, said that starting in January 2017 Suez each year of the lease would impose a capital cost recovery charge ranging from 1.8 percent to 2 percent.



The surcharge Suez sought to impose for 2017 was 2.1 percent, according to Klinepeter.

Starting in 2019 the surcharge would be added on top of an annual water and sewer rate increase that will be tied to the rate of inflation, Chandler said.



This guarantees residents will pay more for water and sewer service each year. But residents and businesses will know how much it is going up each year and they can budget accordingly — instead of being slammed with double-digit shock increases that elected officials are forced to impose after going several years without any hike at all, Chandler said.



But council’s action indicates that — at least according to council — Suez does not have the power to impose on its own any amount of capital cost recovery surcharge that the company chooses.