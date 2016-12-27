Historic bed-and-breakfast might become sushi eatery; Leader of historical commission and some residents aren’t pleased

Press And Journal Photos by Dan Miller -- A recent Penn State Harrisburg graduate has purchased the Smuller House Bed & Breakfast at 460 N. Union St. in Middletown and plans to turn the property into an Asian restaurant. New owner Howard Dong hopes to preserve the gazebo and the backyard as it is, but says that will mean having to get a variance from the borough's zoning hearing board to get relief from borough parking requirements.

Howard Dong said that his business — known as the He Group, which means “harmony” in Chinese, Dong said — settled on purchasing the property Friday, Dec. 16, Dong told the Middletown Historical Restoration Commission during a public meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The restaurant has been referred to as a sushi restaurant. However, Dong in an email to the Press And Journal described the eatery as “authentic Asian plus Americana specialty food.”



Commission Chairwoman Jenny Miller called the special meeting out of concerns regarding how the restaurant proposal could impact the historical integrity of the property, which Miller said was built in 1835.



“What we need to do is to try and preserve that building,” Miller said during the meeting. “It has a huge, huge, history to it.”



It was not clear from the meeting what, if anything, the commission can do to prevent Dong from carrying out his plan.



However, the commission — created by ordinance in 1969 — does have “the power to promote the preservation of historic sites, landmarks, and other property of an historical or antiquarian nature associated with the history of the Borough of Middletown,” according to the borough website.



At the same time, the property is located in a commercial zone where a restaurant is a use allowed by right, said borough codes officer Robert Moyer, who also attended the meeting.



Dong said that he and Moyer had met several times on the proposal over the last two months. However, no permits have yet been applied for and nothing has been approved, Moyer told the commission.

Preserving history



Dong said repeatedly that he wants to preserve the historical integrity of the building.



He acknowledged that the company’s initial plan was to tear out the gazebo in the backyard in order to pave it to meet borough requirements for off-street parking.



But since then the plan has been revised to leave the gazebo and the backyard as it is — if the business can get a variance from the parking requirements from the borough’s zoning hearing board.



“What we are trying to do right now is trying to gather support to having a variance, so we don’t need to change the backyard,” Dong said.



He indicated that any changes to the interior of the building would be minimal as far as food preparation because of the bed-and-breakfast already being there. The business plans to buy a stove small enough to fit on a counter instead of purchasing “a big stove and knocking down the wall. We aren’t doing that.”



The restaurant would be open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 or 10 p.m. There would be seating for up to 65 people inside and Dong expects that the restaurant could serve up to 100 customers or more a day. Once fully operational, the restaurant would have 10 employees.



He expects much of the business would be takeout and that many of the customers would be Penn State Harrisburg students. The business will not be applying for any kind of alcohol license from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Dong said.

Getting acclimated to U.S.



Dong described himself as a software engineer in China who came in Penn State Harrisburg in January 2012 as a graduate student to pursue a degree in public administration. He graduated with the degree from Penn State Harrisburg in December 2013.



He referred to his own experience as an international student in describing how challenging the transition to living here can be. Things that everyone else takes for granted living in Middletown can be a total mystery.



“I didn’t know what the ‘Giant’ meant,” he said. “After a couple of visits I realized it meant a grocery store.”



The restaurant could help provide international students with a place in Middletown where they feel they belong, and in doing so, lead more of them to stay here after they graduate, he told the commission.



“The situation here in Middletown is people come, study, live and go. Why don’t I do something to change this situation — come, study, live and stay?” Dong said. “We all love this place. We all love the historical part but we have to do something to bring the history together and carry it forward by what we are doing, what we are offering to the students.”



“This community here is no longer just a historical community. It’s also a community with historical parts merged together with the international part," Dong added.





However it was obvious from their questions and remarks that several members of the commission have significant reservations about the proposal.



Rachelle Reid, a former borough councilor, asked that Dong consider allowing the building on North Union Street to remain a bed-and-breakfast — and instead open a restaurant in one of the new spaces being added to the Westporte Centre shopping center on West Main Street.



“You would get a lot more traffic on (Route) 230 for a restaurant than you would in that section of 441. Not too many people are looking for a restaurant in that area,” Reid said.

Parking issues?



Another commission member, Lori Shafaye, repeatedly told Dong that he should put the restaurant in one of the many “empty business buildings” located throughout the town. Lori Shafaye



“I just find it interesting that you would want a historic building to do a sushi restaurant when there is no parking,” she said. “I live one block away and we have enough problems with parking and you are just going to add to it.”



She disagreed with Dong’s statement that most of the international students who would come to the restaurant would walk there because they don’t have cars.



“My husband has been a full-time faculty and department chair for 31 years at Penn State. The Chinese students that come here and the international students do not have a problem purchasing cars. We don’t see a lot of people walking around town, we see them in cars,” Shafaye said. “They have wrecks on our streets, they hit people on bicycles, they pull out because they are not paying attention (because) they are on their phones.”



The borough allowing Dong to open the restaurant in the bed-and-breakfast will add to the tension that already exists between the community and the expanding Penn State student population, Shafaye added.



“I will put my house on the market, too, and I think anybody else sitting in this room that owns a historical home will be selling their home because we have a problem already with traffic in this town because of the student population,” she said. “The students here don’t give a rat’s ass about the residents. I’m tired of the trash in my yard, I’m tired of the speeding, I’m tired of the loud music. So what you are saying is that the international students have no place to go, they have no cars, they are walking and all of that. I don’t buy any of that because I live here and I know other people in the audience do.”



Among borough residents attending the meeting, Leslie Givler who owns a property in the 400 block of North Union Street, said while “it is wonderful you are doing an Asian restaurant, good for you, I do not think it should be there. The house is not made for a restaurant and the parking is awful.”

Some support



But Dong’s proposal received enthusiastic support from another resident, John Ziats, who said he was also representing the historic Sant Peter’s Kierch property across the street from the bed-and-breakfast.



“It is very exciting to have a new restaurant in town. I think it’s very exciting to have a sushi restaurant because this will be totally different,” Ziats said. “I live up here near the student housing. There are an awful lot of Asian folks that live up there who do walk and I think it would be great.”



The parking issue would be largely solved if the borough would paint and stripe the streets so that vehicles cannot take up more than one space, as they do now, he said.



“We don’t really even know how much parking we have. If you don’t know what you have, then how do you know what you are going to need?” Ziats said.



Ziats also suggested that Dong reach out to the Hetrick Center next door to see if an arrangement could be made by which the restaurant could use some of the parking spaces in the center lot during periods when they are not in use by the center, such as on Sundays.



Dong was also welcomed by one of the two borough councilors at the meeting, Diana McGlone. Councilor Dawn Knull was also present and live-streaming the meeting on the Internet through her cellphone.



“The purpose of tonight’s meeting was for you to come and present your ideas and to get some feedback of how we can work collaboratively with the commission to make sure that the historical integrity of the property is preserved,” McGlone said. “I think it is great that you are willing to make an investment of this nature in this town and add to the restaurants that we have here. It is your choosing where you want to place your business. I like sushi, so I’ll be there.”