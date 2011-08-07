Girl with rare neurogenetic disorder given adaptive bike

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Press and Journal photo by Dan Miller -- Selena Smith (right) with her mother, Abbey Dunn, in the living room of Selena's house on North Pine Street.

Selena Smith likes to sit on the front porch of her house on North Pine Street and watch people. It’s one of her favorite things to do, says her mother, Abbey Dunn.



“I joke with her constantly that she’s going to make the best old lady ever, because we are going to go sit at the mall and watch people all day,” Abbey says.



Selena watches other kids go by on their bicycles. There’s something about having a bicycle that makes all kids the same. A bicycle breaks down social barriers, and gives a kid freedom to go places that he or she could never go before.



Selena has never experienced this, because she was born with Angelman Syndrome, a neurogenetic disorder that occurs in one in 15,000 live births. Selena’s actual diagnosis Angelman Syndrome with autism and epilepsy, says her mother.



Selena is a 5-foot-2, 120 pound 13-year-old girl with the cognitive ability of a 2-year-old. She has fine motor impairment and a vocabulary of four words. She is prone to seizures and has juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. Children with Angelman Syndrome are often misdiagnosed as having cerebral palsy, Abbey says.



But there’s a whole bunch of things that Selena can do and wants to do — like ride a bicycle, just like all the other kids.



However, Selena can’t ride just any kind of bicycle. The type of “adaptive” bicycle that works for Selena costs about $1,800.



It’s hard for them to come up with that kind of money. Abbey was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis about a year ago. Even without the illness she could probably only work part-time, due to the demands of taking care of Selena.



Abbey’s husband and Selena’s father, David Smith, works in construction, and usually ends up being laid off over the winter.

Selena had ridden an adaptive bicycle at Kunkel Elementary School, where she attended before moving up to Middletown Area Middle School this year.



She liked it — a lot. So much that they hoped to get enough money from their next income tax return to buy Selena her own adaptive bicycle. But Selena is still growing, and the family would probably have to get her a bigger bicycle in a few years.



“We can’t buy two (adaptive bicycles). We can barely afford one,” Abbey says.



But they don’t have to worry about that anymore.



Selena received one heck of a cool early Christmas present on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Her very own adaptive bicycle was given to her by Variety, a nonprofit children’s charity that is based in Pittsburgh.

Press And Journal photo by Dan Miller -- Selena Smith rides her new adaptive bike Tuesday as her father follows along behind.

Hero teacher



The real hero of this story may be Regina Knaub, Selena’s teacher at the middle school.

Knaub had told Abbey about Variety’s “My Bike” donation program on Aug. 23, when Knaub first met Abbey and Selena during a picnic for students new to the middle school.



A week later, Abbey said that Knaub showed up at her front door at 5 a.m. — Knaub says it was 6:45 a.m. — to drop off the paperwork that they had to fill out so Selena could apply for a bicycle.



Selena’s physical therapist Michelle Rostalski would be at the middle school on Aug. 31, and Knaub wanted to make sure Abbey filled out the paperwork in time to get it to Rostalski and onto My Bike.



“God bless the teacher. How cool is that, really?” said Charlie LaVallee, CEO of the Variety nonprofit. “This teacher is going to end up changing Selena’s life, because she drove down there at 5 o’clock in the morning to deliver the application.”



My Bike has given away more than 1,200 bikes with a combined value of more than $2 million since the charity started donating adaptive bicycles in 2012. Yet the program’s biggest challenge is that most families that could benefit from My Bike have never heard of it, LaVallee said.



Media coverage of My Bike giveaway events help, but it’s really people in the trenches such as Selena’s teacher who spread the word, he added.



Knaub is in her 25th year teaching, but this is her first year with the Middletown district.

“I have been blessed to work with such a supportive family,” Knaub said. “People sometimes do not understand how emotionally draining teaching can be. When a family openly communicates with their child’s teacher and is receptive to teacher suggestions it has an energizing effect on the teacher. Abbey is this kind of parent.”



Selena knows she is getting the bicycle. On Oct. 31, Abbey took Selena to be fitted for it at the Capital Area Intermediate Unit in Summerdale.



“It was just a demo bike and I couldn’t get her back off of it,” Abbey said. “We spent more time trying to get off the bike than we did getting the fitting done.”

Custom-made bikes



The adaptive bicycles that My Bike gives away are each custom-made by Rifton at a cost of about $1,800. My Bike can give the bicycles to families for free thanks to the generosity of donors; be they individuals, groups such as the American Legion or labor organizations such as AFSCME, businesses and corporations, and foundations. LaVallee said.



Household income is among the criteria that goes into whether a family qualifies to get a bicycle. However, the upper limit is higher than what you might think — up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level, or $97,200 for a family of four.



Having any child is expensive, but a special needs child is more so, LaVallee said.



“One mom told me that the monthly payment for their adaptive van is more than her mortgage,” he said. “Who among us can pay more for a van than for their mortgage?’



Half the families that have gotten a bicycle from My Bike live below the 200 percent poverty level — $48,600 for a family of four. One in five is at the poverty level.



“I have no idea how you live in poverty with a child with special needs,” LaVallee said.



The family shouldn’t have to worry about having to get another bicycle when Selena outgrows this one. If after three years Selena is too big for the bicycle and the family is still eligible, My Bike will take back her first bike and give her a new one, LaVallee said. If she doesn’t outgrow it, the bicycle could last her up to 30 years.



Because Angelman Syndrome is so rare, the closest other child to Selena who has the syndrome lives about an hour to two hours away from Middletown, Abbey said.



Traveling with Selena can be difficult, so the only time that they get together with another family that has a child with Angelman Syndrome is in Reading once a year, where a walk to raise funds to support finding a cure for Angelman Syndrome is held, Dunn said.

Tears of joy



Unless you’ve been to a My Bike giveaway, it’s hard to conceive what getting one of these bicycles can mean to a child like Selena. LaVallee has been to a lot of them.



The last time LaVallee was at the CAIU for a giveaway, he remembered seeing a father walking behind his daughter who had just received an adaptive bicycle. The father was using a guide pole that extends from the bicycle so adults can help a child if he or she cannot steer the bike on their own.



The father couldn’t see the joy on his daughter’s face. LaVallee wanted him to see it, and when the father did, he started crying.



“We’re providing opportunities for the kids to discover their possibilities,” LaVallee said. “Who knows, until you give it to them?”



Abbey’s hope is that the adaptive bicycle just means that Selena can “get to be a kid for once,” and that other kids in the neighborhood will start seeing Selena more as a normal kid, just like themselves.



“I just want Selena to be able to fit in a little bit,” Abbey said. “I’m not asking for everyone to be her friend. I’m not asking for everyone to talk to her, but if she has something that is different and that other kids find cool, maybe they’ll interact with her a little bit more instead of being more or less afraid of her.”



The adaptive bicycle will also be a great thing for Selena’s younger brother David Smith Jr., an 11-year old in fifth grade at Kunkel. David has his own bike, so now he’ll be able to ride with his sister.



David is very “protective” of Selena, Abbey says. “He wants his friends to accept his sister as much as we accept his sister. The rest of the kids, they kind of stare at her and he’s not comfortable with that. Anything that makes his sister uncomfortable makes him uncomfortable. He’s legitimately her best friend in the whole wide world.”

Acts of kindness



The family has lived on North Pine just around the corner from Water Street for two years, since moving from Highspire.



They like being in Middletown. There’s always a bunch of other kids on the block for David to play with. The community has also supported them with several acts of kindness.



Before last Christmas, when word got out that the family was having a tough time, the doorbell rang one day and there stood Middletown Police Chief John Bey holding two large trash bags full of presents for Selena and David.



To this day Abbey says she doesn’t know who bought the presents, but “if it wasn’t for that my kids wouldn’t have had a Christmas.”



Selena can’t go trick-or-treating like other kids. It gets to be too much for her because of her autism, and by 7 p.m. “we’re usually in tears heading home because she just can’t do it.”



But Selena can sit on the front porch and give away candy, something she likes to do. This Halloween, Abbey posted on the Middletown Residents United Facebook page asking people to stop by the house so Selena could give them candy.



“People actually brought her candy,” Abbey says. “The mayor even came by with his son and his wife. It meant a lot for me, not just as a mom but it meant a lot to Selena.”



They would like to find a larger place, but they plan to stay in Middletown, Abbey says.



She admits that everyday life with Selena can be a struggle. There are days when Abbey doesn’t think she can do it anymore, but she knows Selena can’t do it by herself.



“‘You’re her mom, so let’s do this,’” Abbey says to herself.



What she can’t control is other people’s attitudes and how they feel. She gets angry when people say they feel “sorry” for Selena and what the family goes through.



“There’s nothing to be sorry for — she knows no different,” Abbey says. “I know no different as to being a mother. This is my first experience of being a mother before my son was born. How a new mom learns to be a mom — this is how I learned to be a mom.”



“It’s just different, it’s not bad. It’s not debilitating, it’s not horrible, it’s not like a curse, it’s none of that. It’s very much a blessing,” Abbey continues. “Selena is the glue for us, for my entire family. She brightens the room, she makes everybody happy. If she loves you you have to hold hands, you have to give hugs. How can you be in a bad mood if you are around that? You really can’t. She makes everything better.”

Learn more

Selena Smith and several other children from the greater Harrisburg area were presented with their adaptive bicycles by My Bike of Variety, a nonprofit organization based in Pittsburgh, during an event at the AFSCME Conference Center at 150 S. 43rd St. in Harrisburg on Tuesday, Dec. 20. To learn more about the My Bike adaptive bicycle program, go to www.varietypittsburgh.org or contact Variety at 724-933-0460.