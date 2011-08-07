UPDATE: Detective discusses drowning of girl, 3: 'This is one that will stay in my memory forever'

Published Date Written by Jason Maddux

A 3-year-old girl who drowned in a pool at a Lower Swatara Township residence in July had a tendency to wander away from home — including just three days before her death, when she was found alone eating dirt at the playground at Catherine and Emaus streets in Middletown.

Now, the girl’s mother and uncle face felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children, Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico said at a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 22.



Tiffany Graham

“There is nothing more important to protect than the life of a child, and Austin Biller and Tiffany Graham failed to do this, and the child died alone in a swimming pool because of it,” Detective Robert Appleby of the Lower Swatara Police Department told the Press And Journal.

“Little Miss Houdini”

On July 31, Austin C. Biller, 18, of Lower Swatara Township, was babysitting the child of his sister, Tiffany M. Graham, 22, of Middletown. It was not the first time he baby-sat the girl, and not the first time the toddler had wandered off — not only from Biller and other family members, but from her mother as well, according to investigators.

In fact, family members called the girl “Little Miss Houdini,” according to Appleby.

“Her mom despite all this kept placing her in these places where she knew she was endangered and not properly supervised,” Appleby said, and that is a key in what led to the charges against her.

On July 31, Graham had returned from work early in the morning and asked Biller to baby-sit. Biller told investigators he fell asleep and when he woke up, the girl was gone from her high chair. He said he searched the neighborhood but didn’t call 911 until later in the day — more than an hour after he first noticed she was missing, authorities said.

Biller lives in the 2000 block of West Harrisburg Pike. The girl was found nearby in a pool at a residence in the 100 block of Wayne Avenue.

Appleby disputes Biller’s account that he searched closely for the girl. Video at 8:53 a.m. shows a child walking toward the pool, and the girl is not seen again. Biller isn’t seen in his car on that road — one of the first he likely would have gone down in searching for the girl, Appleby said — until 9:23, the same time the homeowner of the house with the pool calls 911. Even when Biller is seen on the video, Appleby said, he doesn’t stop to talk to people who are clearly agitated and who are standing outside. Biller drives off. He then calls 911 a few minutes later.

Appleby said Biller’s residence was equipped with a double-key deadbolt at the time the girl got away July 31. That means the door could have been locked from the inside, making it almost impossible for a 3-year-old to get out. But, according to Appleby, the door was not locked because Craig Biller, the father of Graham and Biller, was returning home and did not have a key to get in.

Many previous incidents

Just three days earlier, on July 28, the 3-year-old was found by a Middletown highway worker alone eating dirt in the park at Catherine and Emaus streets near the borough municipal building. This occurred when she was in the care of her mother, who lives in the 100 block of North Union Street, Appleby said.

The highway worker saw the girl on North Union Street. The worker was looking to see if an adult was nearby as the girl cut across North Union Street at an angle. He followed her to the park, and then notified police. Appleby said Graham did not call looking for the girl until 23 minutes after she was found.

Just a few weeks earlier, on July 12, Appleby said, the girl was found alone near the Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge in the area of Donald Avenue, while she was in the care of her biological father. The very next day, Appleby said, Graham returned the girl to the care of her biological father and the very same thing happened — she was found wandering near the turnpike bridge. The biological father was charged in that incident, Appleby said.

“It’s amazing the girl didn’t get seriously injured or killed sooner,” he said.

There have been about six incidents since 2014, Appleby said — although those are just the ones that were reported. The girl was found wandering in the cold several times during that time frame.

Graham and the child’s grandfather, 53-year-old Craig Biller, had been charged previously for endangering her but were ordered to take parenting classes in lieu of charges.

“Cases involving children, you never get used to and never forget. It’s a shame the neglect this child suffered and her death was completely preventable and should of never happened,” Appleby said. “You learn a lot during the course of an investigation like this, and this was bound to happen to this child and her mother should have taken steps to prevent it from ever happening, but didn’t.”

Even if she had limited baby-sitting options, Appleby said, “she had been put through a class on parenting … she would have been provided resources.”

“You think she would have taken options to make sure she was safe,” Appleby said.

In a Facebook post on Nov. 17, Graham said: “I never knew such small hands could effect my life so much, and I never knew how much I would miss those hands holding mine in everything we did. I miss you, I love you, and please never leave the place where you’ve always belonged since day one.”

Grandfather charged

Craig Biller is charged with hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence. Police said he took the clothing of the 3-year-old girl from the scene of the drowning.

“I have worked hundreds and hundreds of investigations, and this is one that will stay in my memory forever,” Appleby said. “There is no winner in any of this, no happiness, just tragedy. For me, the healing is making the arrests but it won't bring that little girl back.”

Austin Biller was placed in the Dauphin County Prison on $10,000 bail. Graham and Craig Biller were released on $200,000 unsecured bail, according to reports.

A tentative hearing date for all three is set for Dec. 22.

Homeowner not yet charged

A final decision on whether to charge the homeowner where the pool was located has not been made, Appleby said.

“The way it was set up, it was a danger situation. It was an above-ground pool with steps going right up to it,” he said.

The pool has since been torn down.

“There wasn’t any intent by the pool owner,” he said, adding that the codes officer was involved.