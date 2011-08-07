Hummelstown man sought in carjacking

Published Date

Middletown police announced this morning, Nov. 16, that Alfred Carerra, 44, is being sought in connection with a reported carjacking on Sunday, Nov. 13. He is wanted on suspicion of carjacking, theft and fleeing police.

A woman reported being threatened inside the Hardees by a man and a woman at about 6 p.m. The man told her he would shoot her if she did not comply. The pair preceded to steal her wallet, keys and gray 2006 Dodge Durango, and headed westbound on Main Street in the Durango.

Police said Carerra, of Hummelstown, is 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. He has a crew cut.

The woman connected with the crime was described as 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with dirty blonde hair in a pony tail. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Middletown Police at 717-558-6900. If you see Carerra, police ask that you call 911 immediately.



