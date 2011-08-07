LED street lighting to be done in house; historic fixtures part of new plan as well

Published Date Written by Dan Miller



Middletown is still looking to convert all its streetlights to more energy-efficient LED bulbs, but the job will take longer than originally planned.

Just a few weeks ago it looked as if council was ready to approve taking out a $490,000 bank loan so The Efficiency Network (TEN) of Pittsburgh could convert all of the borough’s 708 street lights to LED — light-emitting diode — bulbs by the end of 2016.

But council has now signed on to a new plan proposed by Public Works Director Greg Wilsbach calling for the borough’s own public works crew to do the conversion completely in-house.

That will save a considerable amount of money — $248,000 for the borough to buy the bulbs and do the conversion, vs. the $476,730 estimate provided by TEN.

But instead of getting the conversion done this year, Wilsbach hopes that borough crews can have the job done by early to mid-summer 2017, Wilsbach told council during its second meeting to discuss the proposed 2017 budget on Nov. 3.

Wilsbach is also proposing the borough apply some of the savings from doing the conversion in-house toward a separate, but related project — installing new “historic” style streetlights along Emaus Street from just east of Union Street westward to where the proposed West Emaus Street extended is to connect with the new Amtrak train station to be built along West Main Street.

The vintage streetlights will complement nicely plans to reopen the historic Elks Theatre, and will continue the theme set by the downtown streetscape, Wilsbach said.

The historic streetlights would be the same as the three that were installed in front of the Municipal Building at 60 W. Emaus St. a few years ago, Wilsbach said.

The project would also include fixing up sidewalk along Emaus to Wood Street.

The extended West Emaus Street is to serve as “our gateway into downtown for the college (Penn State Harrisburg) so you do want to dress it up,” Wilsbach told the Press And Journal. Nearly all of the work can be done in-house, except for some digging and trenching.

The historic streetlight project would cost the borough about $125,000, which when added to the estimated cost of doing the LED conversion in-house would total about $373,000 — still more than $100,000 less than the $476,730 that the borough would have paid TEN, Wilsbach said.

Installing the historic streetlights will be done in tandem with replacing the bulbs throughout all the streetlights, Wilsbach said. The historic streetlight project may take a little longer to allow for engineering, bidding, and outside contracting but generally Wilsbach hopes that the historic streetlights can be in place by roughly summer 2017.

The borough converting the streetlights will include all the bells and whistles that the town was to get by TEN doing the job — such as new software that allows for remotely increasing or decreasing lighting at any streetlight anywhere in the borough at any time.

Besides saving money, Wilsbach said an added benefit of doing the job in-house is that it will allow borough public works employees to trouble-shoot any actual or potential problems involving streetlights and utility poles.

That’s especially relevant in Middletown, where the borough is responsible for providing electricity to businesses and residents.

“When you change a streetlight and are doing a little bit of pole maintenance, that’s when you start finding problems, then you address the problems to keep people’s power going,” Wilsbach said. “I’m sure we will find issues that (will prevent) future outages for customers, and that’s great.”

Under the original plan, TEN had guaranteed annual estimated energy savings of $31,219 from converting the streetlights to LED that would cover the borough’s cost of financing the project.

The guaranteed savings would have enabled the borough to pay off the $490,000 bank note by 2030, Council President Ben Kapenstein had said.

Council still plans to borrow the money to do the conversion — and the historic streetlight project — in house, but the payback can now be a lot quicker, Wilsbach said.

“After nine years the project pays for itself. After nine years you can look at (the energy savings) as money in the bank.”

Kapenstein said the borough’s only obligation to TEN was having the company do an audit of the borough’s existing streetlights for $2,500, which has already been done.

The audit “was the first step where (TEN) came in and looked at all of the lights so that they could put together their analysis,” Kapenstein said. “No other agreements were signed. Therefore, at this point, we are able to bring the project in house.”



