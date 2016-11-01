Gov. Wolf oks $500,000 state grant for Elks Building - but borough has a few hoops to go through to get the money

A $500,000 state grant to renovate the Elks Building has been authorized by Gov. Tom Wolf, but there are still some hoops to go through before the borough of Middletown can get the money.



The borough on Monday, Oct. 31, received a letter dated Oct. 28 from the governor’s office saying that Wolf has “authorized the release of $500,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding for the Elks Building Renovation project.”



Borough council was to discuss the $500,000 grant during its Nov. 1 meeting, according to Council President Ben Kapenstein.



The letter is addressed to Chris McNamara as borough council president, as the funds were applied for while McNamara was in office by the Middletown Industrial and Commercial Development Authority. McNamara lost in his bid for re-election in 2015.



Matt Tunnell, who chaired the authority under McNamara, said the authority applied for the RACP grant in 2014 or 2015. Tunnell resigned from the authority earlier this year after new leadership took over council and the authority following the 2015 elections.



If the borough can get the grant it could be a tremendous boost to efforts to renovate and reopen the Elks Theatre, which has been closed since April 2015.



It it not clear from the information provided thus far from the state whether all the money would go to the Elks Theatre, or if some would also be used in the ongoing transformation of the rest of the Elks Building into the Tattered Flag Still Works combined craft brewery and distillery.



Since the authority applied for the grant, ownership of most of the Elks Building has been turned over to the Tattered Flag partnership — meaning the only part of the Elks Building still owned by the authority is the Elks Theatre. Ownership of the theater is being turned over to the borough, as council earlier this year decided to dissolve the authority.



Moreover, Tattered Flag has already received a $1.5 million loan toward its part of the Elks Building — including $1.1 million for renovations and $400,000 toward a mortgage on the property.



The wording of a line item from the RACP budget indicates that all of the $500,000 would go toward the Elks Theatre.



According to the letter from the governor’s office, the borough to get the $500,000 must submit an application documenting the “estimated economic impact and the potential for job creation” of the Elks Building project.



The borough must also document that “at least 50 percent of the required non-state funds necessary to complete the project are secured at the time of the application.”



The borough to date has provided no firm estimate for what it will cost to reopen the theater — either as a stand-alone theater or as part of a performing arts center.



Estimates of $370,000 to $1.3 million surfaced during a public meeting that council held in July.



At that time, there were indications that the company hired by Tattered Flag to renovate its portion of the Elks Building would be coming up with an estimate for what it would cost to do the theater project. However, to date, no such report has been made public.



It is unclear from the letter the timeline for the borough applying for the $500,000.