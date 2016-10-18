Lower Swatara’s interim manager is a consultant the township just recently hired

Published Date Tuesday, 18 October 2016 15:28
Written by Eric Wise


Terry Kauffman, a consultant hired by Lower Swatara Township, is the interim township manager, he told the Press And Journal last week.KauffmanTerry SLIDE

The township commissioners approved a contract with Kauffman and his company, Lancaster County-based ARRO Consulting, on Oct. 5 when President Tom Mehaffie brought up several items not on the agenda just before the meeting ended. Mehaffie said the contract was for “management consulting” without indicating the cost of the contract, its length or Kauffman’s role as interim manager.

Kauffman is ARRO’s vice president of business development, according to the company’s website. He said he will be paid $100 hourly for 20 to 25 hours a week under the six-month contract, which could be ended by commissioners as they choose. 

For the full story, CLICK HERE to subscribe to the Press And Journal.

 

