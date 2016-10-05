Downed lines shut down Vine Street Wednesday afternoon

Verizon technicians remove connections from a downed section of a utility pole on Vine Street, Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5. Police said a truck snagged and snapped a section of communication lines around noon.

A truck heading south on Vine Street caught and snapped a low-hanging power line 500 feet north of Oak Hill Road around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5.





The accident pulled down a six-foot section of a utility pole and disrupted only telephone and communication lines, not electric lines, according to Patrolman James Bennett, who assisted with traffic control around the area of the incident. Some debris landed in the back yard of two homes on Oak Hill Drive, where a tree was damaged by the lines.





A Middletown public works crew and a technicians from Verizon were on the site to deal with the downed lines. A Verizon representative, who declined to be identified, said the company had requested two traffic control employees from Flagger Force to take over for the Middletown Fire Department in controlling traffic around the site.





Police declined to identify the driver of the Peterbilt rig from Environmental Transport Group of Flounders, New Jersey, responsible for the accident.





“He didn’t do anything wrong,” said Bennett of the truck driver.

Greg Wilsbach, Middletown public works director, did not respond to a request for information for this story.



