No one hurt after shot fired in home

Published Date Written by Eric Wise

Press And Journal Staff Photo by Eric Wise -- Police took a man in custody after an armed standoff in one of these homes along the 100 block of East High Street in which one shot was fired through a window. No one was injured in the incident.

Humidity was thick in the air as about 10 people gathered along Spruce Street late Saturday night, trying to see what was going on. Many lit cigarettes, with the smoke hanging like smog in the misty night drizzle.

It was about 11 p.m. Oct. 1 — at least two hours after police responded to the area and word leaked out online that a man had pointed a gun at himself or a female companion in one of the mobile homes nestled across the street from American Legion Post 594 on East High Street. No one was sure what was going on in the 100 block of the street.

It wasn’t until hours later that officials confirmed an armed man was taken into custody after a dispute with someone else in the mobile home — with a shot fired. No one was injured.

There were tense moments before the incident was resolved, however. Three State Police troopers kept perimeter watch from the parking lot of the American Legion, where the hill gave them a good vantage point. They were sending people away from the area around the American Legion.

Police cars with lights flashing blocked High Street at the Spruce Street and Pine Street intersections. High Street was quiet, except for chatter among the small group, whose members came and went on Spruce Street, trying to find out more and then retreating from the chilly mist.

A Hummelstown police officer, carrying a rifle, stood at the ready on Hoffman Avenue, behind the group of eight mobile homes that line a private driveway that connects High Street and Hoffman Avenue.

Police had a mobile command post, with Chief John Bey and Sgt. Richard Hiester, set up at Oak Hills Park, but they were not taking questions from the media or providing updates.

The incident had begun hours earlier, at 7:30 p.m. when the residents summoned emergency medical help for an older man with heart attack symptoms, Bey said. The EMS crew requested police support when a man, believed to be the son or son-in-law of the man with heart trouble, threatened to shoot himself with a gun.

When police arrived, the man moved into a back room of the home. Police requested help from other departments in the area, and several responded, including Pennsylvania State Police, Hummelstown, Lower Swatara Township, Steelton, Highspire and the Dauphin County Crisis Response Team. Police blocked High Street and asked that residents allow them to resolve the situation at about 9 p.m., as the standoff began.

Another EMS crew arrived around 11 p.m. and donned helmets and flak jackets, and stood at the ready, conferring briefly with the troopers in the parking lot.

They walked down toward the mobile homes, disappearing into the darkness.

Around 11:35 p.m. onlookers heard police issuing orders with a megaphone. By 11:38, a man’s screaming answered the megaphone, which barked back.

A shot or pop was heard at 11:40 p.m., followed by silence. One onlooker said, “That was two shots.” Others were not so sure. But the screaming and the megaphone both stopped.

Police later confirmed only one shot fired.

“He shot right through a closed window shade and through the window,” Bey said. “The round impacted his yard. There were officers in and around that area.”

Within a few minutes, someone moved an ambulance to High Street in front of the mobile homes, removed the litter and wheeled it to the scene. A few minutes later, the litter was loaded back in the ambulance, empty. The ambulance left, followed by the State Police and police cars from Hummelstown, Lower Swatara Township and Highspire, as if the incident had been resolved.

Middletown Mayor James Curry posted online after midnight that the incident had been resolved without any injuries and a suspect was in custody.

Bey confirmed the man with heart trouble and the shooter’s wife were safety removed.

The man was taken into custody and will receive psychiatric help, Bey said. He was uncertain of what led the man to firing a shot or barricading himself in the home.

“He was in some kind of heated verbal exchange with his spouse,” Bey said. “I don’t know what the subject matter was.”

Bey refused to release the name of the man involved, and said they have not filed charges. He said police are conferring with the district attorney’s office about whether charges should be filed regarding the shot fired through the window of the home.

Reporter Dan Miller contributed to this story.