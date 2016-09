Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Press And Journal Staff Photo by Dan Miller -- New Black Horse Tavern co-owner Thomas Pavlovic, right, poses along the bar with restaurant head cook Robert Shoenfelt.

If at first you don’t succeed, try try again — or sell the business and get new management, as in the case of Black Horse Tavern at North Pine and East Main streets in Middletown.

After just six months or so in business, the partnership that bought the old Lamp Post Inn and spent at least another $250,000 in renovations has turned it over to new owners.

For the full story, CLICK HERE to subscribe to the Press And Journal.