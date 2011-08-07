Repairs close down North Union overpass at 283

Published Date Written by Eric Wise



Drivers will experience a month of inconvenience with the closure of the North Union Street bridge over Route 283 that began Monday, Sept. 26.

PennDOT said the bridge will be closed for a month to replace a beam that was damaged earlier this year when the boom on an excavator carried on a trailer struck the bridge because the boom was not secured. About 7,600 vehicles use this bridge every day, according to Greg Penny, a PennDOT spokesman.

During the removal and replacement of the beam itself, traffic on Route 283 may be delayed, which will happen between midnight and 5 a.m.

Traffic heading north on North Union Street will be detoured to Route 283 eastbound to the Vine Street exit, where it will then be directed on Route 283 westbound to the ramp leading to North Union Street and Fulling Mill Road.

Traffic that is heading south on North Union Street will be directed west on Fulling Mill Road to south Eisenhower Boulevard and east on Route 283.

When the North Union Street overpass is completed, PennDOT will move to the Newberry Street bridge in Londonderry Township for similar repairs, as the same truck damaged both bridges over Route 283. Traffic on Newberry Street is considerably lighter, with an average of 700 vehicles using the bridge daily.

Clearwater Construction of Mercer will complete the $400,000 project for PennDOT that includes replacement of the beams and repairs/restoration of the decking and parapet (the wall on the sides of the bridge) for the two overpasses.