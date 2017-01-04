EDITORIAL: $20,000 could help residents in council chambers

We don’t have a problem with $20,000 being spent to spruce up the council chambers in the Middletown Municipal Building.

To a point, that is.

This is the caveat: Money should first and foremost be spent to help the borough’s residents understand the actions of the council, or to make their experience in the chambers more rewarding.

In other words, more technology is welcomed. But we aren’t convinced that a new desk and chairs for the council members are really necessary.

The council voted Dec. 6 voted 5-1 to put $20,000 in the 2017 budget toward making improvements to council chambers, which is located on the second floor.

There’s no denying that the chambers look dated. The curtains look old. The pictures are historic but don’t really add much to the walls. The chairs for the gallery are utilitarian but not the most comfortable.

We agree with council member Ian Reddinger, who said technological upgrades are overdue. He would like to see gear that would make it easier for guest speakers and residents to make presentations to council and to the public.

Often, during council meetings, it is hard to follow what is going on because council members are looking at packets of information not available to the gallery.

The idea of improvements came from Council Vice President Damon Suglia, but he seemed to be more focused on non-technological purchases: new furniture, including new chairs for councilors, and replacing the large wooden table that councilors for years have sat at during public meetings in the chambers.

For him, it’s not just about buying a better place to sit.

“If we want to change and show people we are moving forward as a town then we need to start with something like this to make things more modern for the people,” he said. “I want to make it look like Middletown is moving forward, not stuck in the same stagnant position that it has been stuck in for the past number of years.”

Council President Ben Kapenstein agreed because he sits in the chambers and sees the bad things he says happened in the borough’s past.

Changing the look would be nice, but the actions of this council and future ones would do more to change that perception that new furniture.

Councilor Anne Einhorn hit the mark. She said she could favor council spending money on upgrades that would benefit the public. But she said she would oppose spending any money on new furniture.

“New furniture is a want, technology is more of a need,” she said.

Mayor James H. Curry III said that council should make it possible for its meetings to be live-streamed from the chambers to the public via the Internet, something he has done using his smart phone in recent months. That is also a worthy goal.

Unfortunately, some upgrades could have already been in place. Council during its first meeting of 2016, rejected by an 8-0 vote a Kapenstein proposal that would have allowed council agendas and supporting attachments to be posted on the borough website, and to be viewed by the public on a screen in the room as each council meeting proceeded. The $4,000 cost was deemed too expensive.

Now, here we are a year later, and apparently that price tag doesn’t seem too steep. It’s another change in direction by the council that pops up from time to time.

We don’t know if $20,000 is the right amount. But as long as it is spent wisely, with the residents in mind, we support it.